Dozens Of B.C.’s Most Popular Parks Set To Open Next Week

As B.C. begins to ease more quarantine restrictions, dozens of provincial parks will welcome people back June 1st.

However, people must still remember to social distance while they are out enjoying the sunshine.

Here are some more of the province’s most popular spots you can return to this summer:

Mount Seymour Provincial Park

Cypress Provincial Park

Juan de Fuca Provincial Park

Shannon Falls Provincial Park

Tantalus Provincial Park

However, B.C. Parks have said Garibaldi Provincial Park and Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will not be reopening soon.

On May 14th, the province opened a few provincial parks as well as trails and beaches.

The government is also reopening campsites, which has already sent the reservations website to crash from the thousands of British Columbians trying to book a spot.

