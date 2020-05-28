B.C. Extends State Of Emergency For Longest Period In The Province’s History

B.C. Premier John Horgan has extended the State of Emergency again for what is the longest period in the province’s history.

The original declaration was made March 18th and will now see an extension until June 9th.

This State of Emergency surpasses the 2017 wildfire season, where the act was in place for 10 weeks. It happened from July 7th-September 15th.

“As we slowly turn the dial on our social and economic activity, we must work together to do so in a way that keeps our communities and loved ones safe in the weeks and months to come,” said Horgan in a statement.

Although in Phase 2 of the Restart Plan, it is still integral to social distance and to avoid popular areas.

“Let’s continue to take advantage of parks and other activities closer to home, and look to increase social interactions only after fully considering the risks to you and your family,” reads a B.C. government statement.

B.C. currently has 244 active cases of COVID-19, with 2,144 people recovered from the virus.

