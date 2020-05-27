As B.C. slowly returns to a sense of normalcy, you’ll soon be able to walk along the promenade in White Rock again.

The city council made a decision Monday to open access to the promenade, as well as about half the parking spaces on Marine Drive.

The council also decided to increase pay parking limits on the waterfront to up to three hours from two.

However the pier, along with the rest of the parking spots, will remain closed until the council gets approval from the province.

As White Rock reopens the promenade, the city is removing fencing around Memorial Park and creating gateway gaps near stairways. However, the current temporary fencing will stay in place in case it is needed again.

“My fear is that we may have to slam that promenade closed again and I’d hate to see us have to incur the cost of putting all that fencing back up again,” said Coun. David Chesney to Surrey Now-Leader.

The City of White Rock originally closed the pier back in March and the promenade in April.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker is asking those who return to the promenade to “please keep a safe, physical distance from each other, follow the rules for stopping the spread of the virus, and be kind and patient with one another.”

Other outdoor areas are reopening to the public, including many provincial parks.

