White Rock Closes Pier and Now Waterfront Promenade Indefinitely

While the White Rock pier closed last month, the city is now closing its waterfront promenade as well.

The City of White Rock announced, Wednesday, that the promenade will be closed as of Friday, April 10th.

The move has been put in place “to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of visitors to the seaside waterfront,” states the city’s website.

The city predicted more people may be out during the Easter long weekend, especially as temperatures rise. Fencing has been added around the promenade to stop people from trying to enter.

Parking around the area has also been reduced to help discourage people from going for walks around the area.

Vancouver recently put measures in place, as well, to stop people from heading to popular destinations. Cars are no longer able to get through to Stanley Park, while parking around beaches has been closed.

