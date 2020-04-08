A recent study looked at how Canadians feel about our Prime Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic. And apparently, Canadians approve.

The Ipsos study shows 74% of Canadians approve of how Justin Trudeau has been handling the crisis.

It also shows an average of 84% approve of how their premiers have been handling the situation.

“In fact, in every region of this country, the provincial premier’s performance is assessed more favourably than the Prime Minister’s performance,” states the report.

In B.C., 83% of residents approve of how premier John Horgan has been addressing the pandemic, while 78% approve of how Trudeau is handling it.

The Ipsos report surveyed 1,006 people through an online interview.

