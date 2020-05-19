SkyTrain Services Are Expected To Return To 100% Normal By Next Week

As B.C. quarantine restrictions begin to ease, SkyTrain services are expected to get back to 100% normal capacity by next week.

As of now, TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said all three lines are at 90% of their normal capacity.

RELATED: B.C. Gyms Are Officially Allowed To Open: Here’s What To Expect

This comes after the transit company saw a severe dip in ridership during the pandemic. The company had lost about $75 million in a month and were asking for emergency funding from the government.

But things have picked up since and TransLink has rescinded its original bus route reductions and planned layoffs.

The company will also resume bus fare payments, June 1st. TransLink had put a hold on payments in March, while customers boarded from the back of buses, as a way to protect its drivers.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.