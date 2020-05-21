TransLink’s New Safety & Sanitization Measures Ask Riders To Wear Face Masks

As TransLink gets back to business, the company is adding several new safety and sanitization measures.

The transit company saw record-low ridership during the last couple months. But now that quarantine restrictions are easing up, the SkyTrain is already back to nearly 100% of normal capacity.

So with everyone back on board, TransLink is introducing new measures, like increased cleaning and asking riders to wear face masks.

“We’re committed to keep our system running and making it widely available to the people of Metro Vancouver as they go back to work, to school, and to moving around the region,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a news release.

There will also be “pit crews,” at high-traffic stations, which will disinfect SkyTrain cars during rush hours. This will happen on top of daily cleaning and disinfecting.

TransLink said it will also continue with seating restrictions on buses to ensure social distancing.

