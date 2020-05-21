Vancouver Convention Centre Will Remain As An Emergency Hospital For All of 2020

The Vancouver Convention Centre will remain as a makeshift hospital for the rest of 2020, said health officials.

While B.C. has been successfully flattening the curve, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, Wednesday, the province must prepare for a possible second wave.

So Vancouver Coastal Health will continue to pay $88,000 a month to continue leasing the waterfront property.

With its 271 beds, the government has spent $1.5 million outfitting the centre with that and medical supplies.

And yet, the facility has remained empty since it was transformed in March.

“I think it makes sense to continue to be ready essentially for no or very few ongoing costs,” said health minister Adrian Dix. “I guess you could say $88,000 is significant ongoing costs, and definitely every dollar matters, but it’s a message to our health care workers and the public we are going to continue to be prepared.”

The purpose of turning the Vancouver Convention Centre into a hospital was for a possible surge in cases.

While that doesn’t seem likely to happen right now, we could see a surge in the fall, when officials expect a second wave.

