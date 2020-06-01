Thousands Gathered In Vancouver To Join Protests For George Floyd (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | June 1, 2020
News
Vancouver rally
Photo: @champagnepaaaji / Twitter

As people around the globe gather to protest police violence and white supremacy, thousands in Vancouver joined in, in honour of George Floyd.

About 3,500 people stood outside the Vancouver Art Gallery over Floyd’s death. Floyd was a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

RELATED: RCMP Need Help Finding Suspect Who Tripped 84-Year-Old Burnaby Woman (VIDEO)

Many of the protestors wore masks, while holding signs and chanting “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.”

Black Lives Matter Vancouver is not the organizer behind this event. The group stated on their Facebook page, that “we cannot safely gather together,” because of the pandemic.

BLM Vancouver, along with the rally’s organizers, called for social distancing. Organizers handed out masks, gloves and hand sanitizer during the rally.

While the rallies were held in support of American protests, Vancouver has seen a spike in hate crimes during the pandemic.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content