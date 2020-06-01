Thousands Gathered In Vancouver To Join Protests For George Floyd (PHOTOS)

As people around the globe gather to protest police violence and white supremacy, thousands in Vancouver joined in, in honour of George Floyd.

About 3,500 people stood outside the Vancouver Art Gallery over Floyd’s death. Floyd was a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

RELATED: RCMP Need Help Finding Suspect Who Tripped 84-Year-Old Burnaby Woman (VIDEO)

Many of the protestors wore masks, while holding signs and chanting “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.”

To any of my friend at #vancouverprotest , stay safe everyone. Let's hopefully show the rest of the world what a peaceful protest can be. I pray that no looting occurs this evening. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/uPnc7jrDQ0 — Chris Morris (@SpyderMo) June 1, 2020

Huge black Live matter rally here in Vancouver #GerorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/ZZyBuVKFp4 — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) June 1, 2020

Black Lives Matter Vancouver is not the organizer behind this event. The group stated on their Facebook page, that “we cannot safely gather together,” because of the pandemic.

BLM Vancouver, along with the rally’s organizers, called for social distancing. Organizers handed out masks, gloves and hand sanitizer during the rally.

While the rallies were held in support of American protests, Vancouver has seen a spike in hate crimes during the pandemic.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.