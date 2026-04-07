Canada Issues Urgent Recall For Various Deli Meats Sold Nationwide

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued an urgent recall for various deli meat brands that were sold across Canada. Consumers are being advised to “not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.”

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Deli Meat Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Brickman’s, Compliments, Lilydale, Royal, Selection, Sysco, Your Fresh Market, and Ziggy’s brand deli meats. The affected products include varieties of chicken and turkey breast.

According to the CFIA, the various brands are being recalled due to “off odour and off taste.” As a Class 3 recall, “there is a low risk that consuming the food may result in any undesirable health problems.” Still, consumers are being advised to avoid eating the affected products.

The products were reportedly sold across Canada, with the brands being able to be found at popular grocery stores like IGA, FreshCo, and Safeway, among others.

Product Information

For more information on the recall, you can check the notice here.