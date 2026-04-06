Transport Canada has issued an urgent recall for certain models of Volkswagen vehicles that are at an increased crash risk. Owners are being advised on the next steps and corrective actions in order to mitigate this risk.

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Volkswagen Recall In Canada

The recall concerns 2025 Volkswagen Taos and Jetta models.

According to the recall notice, “on certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument cluster not to display when the vehicle is started. As a result, you may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the speedometer, gear selection indicators, warning lights and malfunction tell-tales.”

Warnings, tell-tales, and gauges that don’t show on your display could increase the risk of a crash. Transport Canada notes that 8,040 vehicles are affected by this recall.

As for the corrective actions, Volkswagen will notify owners by mail. They will advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the vehicle software. The dealer may replace the instrument cluster, if necessary.

You can check if your vehicle is included in the recall by contacting Volkswagen at 1-800-822-8987. You can also visit the manufacturer’s recall page and use your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to see if your car is part of the recall.

For more information, check Transport Canada’s recall notice here.