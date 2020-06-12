Vancouver Is Launching Pop-Up Plazas This Summer To Restore Community Life

To help communities amid the pandemic, the City of Vancouver is launching its first pop-up plaza.

The plaza will be at 27th Avenue and Fraser Street, where there will be temporary seating for people to eat together, visit and enjoy the summer weather, while still social distancing.

But this is just the first of many potential pop-up plazas. The city is working with Business Improvement Associations and neighbourhoods to build more across Vancouver.

This will help “businesses reopen and give residents more public space to enjoy their communities,” reads a press release.

Staff are seeking public feedback as well, to help improve potential plazas and see if they should remain after the pandemic.

This is one of many measures the city is putting in place to help communities amid the pandemic. Other measures include slow streets, where barriers have been put up on roads to make more room for pedestrians, cyclists and rollerbladers.

The City has also been making more room for restaurants to add patios during the summer months.

