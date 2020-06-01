This Is What Temporary Patios Could Look Like In Vancouver

With approval from the province, the City of Vancouver has published its plans for adding temporary patio space to restaurants.

The city’s new program allows restaurants and bars to add temporary patios on the sidewalk, street and parking spaces.

Restaurants and bars can apply through municipal governments’ online application, where they can expect approval within two business days.

The city has separated the permits into three types: small patio, large patio and curb side patio.

The small patio template means there are spaces with at least 2.4 metres of space in between tables, parking meters, street signs and street lights.

The large patio template means there will be an aisle in between tables of at least 1.1 metres.

Curb side patios are those that have a maximum width of 1.8 metres and must be at least five metres from a fire hydrant.

