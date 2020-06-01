Food
Those hoping to sink their teeth in Cactus Club Cafe’s signature eats or enjoy some drinks on one of their patios—are in luck.
As part of BC’s reopening plan, many businesses that were once closed are permitted to resume operations under new safety measures. To begin, Cactus Club locations will operating at 50% capacity. On that note, it’s a good idea to book your reservation in advance.
Select locations reopened over the weekend and several more will open their doors this week.
Cactus Club locations now open:
- Bentall 5
- Broadway + Granville
- Station Square
- Byrne Road
- North Burnaby
- Richmond Centre
- Park Royal
Cactus Club locations opening June 3:
- Coal Harbour
- English Bay
- Yaletown
- Broadway + Ash
- Abbotsford
- Langley
- South Point
- Coquitlam
- Delta
- Victoria
Of course, you can also still enjoy their menu for pick up or delivery through Uber Eats.
For more eats across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
