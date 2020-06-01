Those hoping to sink their teeth in Cactus Club Cafe’s signature eats or enjoy some drinks on one of their patios—are in luck.

As part of BC’s reopening plan, many businesses that were once closed are permitted to resume operations under new safety measures. To begin, Cactus Club locations will operating at 50% capacity. On that note, it’s a good idea to book your reservation in advance.

Select locations reopened over the weekend and several more will open their doors this week.

Cactus Club locations now open:

Bentall 5

Broadway + Granville

Station Square

Byrne Road

North Burnaby

Richmond Centre

Park Royal

Cactus Club locations opening June 3:

Coal Harbour

English Bay

Yaletown

Broadway + Ash

Abbotsford

Langley

South Point

Coquitlam

Delta

Victoria

Of course, you can also still enjoy their menu for pick up or delivery through Uber Eats.

For more eats across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.