Los Angeles Favourite Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming To BC

Winner winner chicken dinner! The ever so popular Los Angeles chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is expanding into Canada in a big way.
They’re planning on opening up 30 locations across BC and Ontario.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is known as being a “street food sensation turned fast-casual hit” and now they’re bringing the heat to the Great White North.
Much like its name suggests, the joint whips up some incredible Nashville-style hot chicken. Choose between hot chicken sliders or hot chicken tenders, with seven varying degrees of heat (tip: reaper is not for the faint of heart).
Of course, the chicken also comes with lots of pickles.
Then you can pick your side with a number of delicious offerings, including: mac & cheese, kale slaw, fries or cheese fries.
Get the best of both worlds with their combo #3 which comes with one slider, one tender and their signature crinkle fries.
The chicken brand has been a huge hit in LA since 2017 and we’re excited to get a taste of it here in Canada.
Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Canada
When: Exact date TBA
Where: 30 locations across BC and Ontario
