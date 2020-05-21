A New Hotspot For All Day Dim Sum Is Now Open In Vancouver

Good news for dim sum lovers! Cold Tea Restaurant is finally open in Vancouver.
The new eatery is about all-day dim sum, Vietnamese cuisine and Chinese BBQ. They’re also offering a take out menu and their dishes are available for delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash.
You Might Also Like:
- Celebrate BBQ Season At Home With This “Memphis In May” To-Go Kit
- Tacofino Finally Reopens With A New Take Out Menu
Cold Tea’s to-go menu has everything from Banh Mi, Bao, Spring Rolls and Crispy Chow Mein to Chicken Pho, Congee, BBQ Duck on Rice and Pot Stickers.
They also have a wide variety of craft cocktails and an impressive wine selection.
View this post on Instagram
Cold Tea Restaurant is open for business tomorrow! This definitely wasn’t how we imagined opening up, but with these uncertain times, we wanted to bring a little glimmer of hope. Order online for delivery through @doordash and @ubereats_canada, or visit @tockhq to schedule a pick-up time at the restaurant. We are open Tuesday through Sunday, 12-9 pm. While you’re at it, order our Big Bird: Fried chicken thighs, marinated cucumbers, pickled onion, sriracha mayo, cilantro. #dimsumandthensum #coldtearestaurant
Cold Tea Restaurant
When: Open for take out or delivery Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Where: 1191 Granville Street, Vancouver
For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.