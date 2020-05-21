A New Hotspot For All Day Dim Sum Is Now Open In Vancouver

Good news for dim sum lovers! Cold Tea Restaurant is finally open in Vancouver.

The new eatery is about all-day dim sum, Vietnamese cuisine and Chinese BBQ. They’re also offering a take out menu and their dishes are available for delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Cold Tea’s to-go menu has everything from Banh Mi, Bao, Spring Rolls and Crispy Chow Mein to Chicken Pho, Congee, BBQ Duck on Rice and Pot Stickers.

They also have a wide variety of craft cocktails and an impressive wine selection.

Cold Tea Restaurant

When: Open for take out or delivery Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Where: 1191 Granville Street, Vancouver

