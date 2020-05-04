Tacofino Is Finally Reopening With a New Takeout Menu

After a brief hiatus, Tacofino is back with a new takeout menu available as of Tuesday, May 5th.

The new menu offers tacos, burritos, bowls and kids’ meal boxes. You can also get Tacofino’s famous nachos in a take-and-bake format, as well as DIY cocktail kits, beer and wine.

In addition, the B.C. brand is offering Tacofino-To-Go Family Kits for their Cinco de Mayo menu.

Plus for every kit sold, two dollars will go toward the Vancouver Food + Beverage Relief Fund, which helps industry workers who need assistance during the pandemic.

The orders will be available via DoorDash. Or you can get curbside pickup from its Kitsilano location from 12-8 pm.

