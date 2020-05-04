Wow Your Mom This Mother’s Day With An Epic Seafood Boil At Home

Treat mom to a feast this Mother’s Day from none other than Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar.

The establishment has unveiled a seafood boil of epic proportions that you can make in the comfort of your own home.

The Mother’s Day dish feeds two adults (very generously). Just get your pre-order in by May 6th if you want to dig into this delicious meal.

Boulevard’s signature seafood boil features piles of premium seafood, a wide selection of sides and a decadent dessert to top it all off with.

Mother’s Day seafood boil from Boulevard

Oyama sausage company charcuterie (chorizo, prosciutto, picked vegetables and olives and toasted Spanish almonds)

Baby gem lettuce salad (lemon vinaigrette, shaved radishes and fresh mozzarella)

Whole local Dungeness crab, Fanny Bay clams and mussels, prawns, shellfish tomato relish, boiled corn and potatoes

Four pieces of Boulevard’s signature corn bread

Strawberry cheesecake with rhubarb compote, white chocolate crunch and a cheese mousse

Hungry for more? You can always add additional seafood dishes to your order.

Once unpacked, just boil up the fresh seafood (full cooking and serving instructions come with the meal).

The entire package costs $129 and you can pick it up (or get it delivered) on Saturday, May 9th from noon to 6 p.m.

