5 Food + Drinks You Should Get Delivered To A Friend Right Now

As we continue to navigate what is becoming the new normal of social distancing, it’s important to remember to still be there for friends.

While a phone call or Zoom session is fun—why not kick it up a notch by brightening up their day with a special delivery?

These food and drink options are giving us life while in quarantine.

5 Things You Should Get Delivered To A Friend

Dalgona coffee bubble tea from The Alley

The viral coffee trend is now available in bubble tea form, thanks to The Alley. They’ve just unveiled a new Dalgona coffee series. It includes a Dalgona version of their milk tea, matcha drink and Deerioca. If your friend is a caffeine fiend, then this is the perfect way to show them you care. They have locations in both Vancouver and Richmond, with delivery available within those areas.

A brunch kit from Earls

Earls is offering brunch kits for delivery so you can recreate their signature brunch dishes from the comfort of your home. What better way to cheer up a friend then by sending them everything they need to make one epic brunch? There are a variety of kits, including ones to make: eggs benedict, buttermilk pancakes and a chorizo hash (just to name a few).

Happy Hour specials from Cactus Club Cafe

Cactus Club Cafe is offering its signature sips and eats for delivery. Order it before 4 p.m. and you can take advantage of their Happy Hour deals. They have a wide selection of food available at discounted rates, including their cajun chicken sandwich and pesto chicken quesadilla. As for drinks—select locations will also be offering half-priced bottles of wine, $5 drink specials and six packs starting at $17.

All the pasta from Trattoria

Pasta lovers rejoice! Trattoria has reopened for take out and that includes delivery from its Vancouver and Burnaby locations. The menu features all of their usual favourites, from homestyle Italian pastas and pizzas to half-priced bottles of wine. All pasta and pizza dishes are $15, while their gourmet salads are available for $9 each.

Girl Guide cookies from JOEY

You can also get Girl Guide cookies delivered across Metro Vancouver from JOEY Restaurants. Plus, the $5 proceeds from each box sold go directly to Girl Guides Canada. Plus, it’s a proven fact that cookies make everything better. Get a box (or two) of their chocolate and vanilla cookies delivered to your BFF through DoorDash.

