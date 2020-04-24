Earls Has Launched Kits For Two So You Can Make Their Brunch At Home

Enjoy a restaurant quality brunch in the comfort of your home thanks to Earls. They’ve unveiled a new menu with a plethora of options available for pick-up or delivery.

Their brunch kits include all the ingredients you need to make your favourite Earls brekkie.

If you don’t consider yourself to be a chef—don`t worry each dish comes with instructions to make it an easy and fun experience while self-isolating at home.

Eggs Benedict Kit for Two – $20

It includes all you need to make a scrumptious eggs benny. Ingredients include: hollandaise, multigrain sourdough bread, brunch potatoes, eggs, ham, chives and everything in between.

Avocado Benedict Kit for Two – $18

Avocado—the perfect brunch ingredient. It has all the ingredients of their original Eggs Benedict Kit, but instead of ham, they provide you with a whole avocado, grape tomatoes and radish coins to finish.

Buttermilk Pancakes Kit for Two – $15

Fluffy and ready to be stacked. Make your own buttermilk pancakes and top them off with maple syrup and strawberry topping (both included). Ingredients include: flour, butter, white sugar, milk, buttermilk, eggs and all the small ingredients needed to get the fluffiness.

Chorizo Hash Kit for Two – $17

Who doesn’t love a homey hash in the morning? Potatoes, butter, eggs, chorizo hash mix, hollandaise, avocado and chives—perfection.

Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes Kit for Two – $13

For breakfast, brunch, or a late night snack. This kit has all the ingredients of their Buttermilk Pancake Kit, but instead of strawberry topping they’re offering the extra sweetness of chocolate chips.

Maple Granola Parfait Kit for Two – $10

This super simple kit comes with an easy and delicious breakfast combo of yogurt, maple syrup and maple cashew granola.

Earls has also launched a series of other kits available for pick-up or delivery, including: grocery kits, bread kits, cookie kits and pizza party kits.

