One Of Vancouver’s Best Steakhouses Just Hopped On The Take Out Train

If you’ve been missing Gotham lately—you’re in luck. The popular Vancouver steakhouse is re-opening (for take out).

Their upscale take out menu includes their classic dishes, as well as a variety of chef prepared meals you can grill and enjoy at home.

Order their must-try appetizers like their shrimp cocktail and clam chowder or opt for their premium steaks (including their 16 oz NY strip, 20 oz ribeye and 24 oz porterhouse). Of course, they’re also offering your favourite gourmet sides and signature sauces to go along with it.

Customers can also choose from a selection of wine, beer and other beverages to add to their take out order.

If you’re looking to hone your at-home chef skills—look no further. The new menu also includes a variety of ready-to-grill steaks and meal kits. They come with step by step instructions, so you can recreate your favourite Gotham dish (and impress your quarantine partner).

And you can’t indulge in Gotham, without getting the iconic cheese toast. So of course, this item will also be available to go.

Any tips received on orders will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Gotham To Go

When: Available daily from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Pick up at 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver

