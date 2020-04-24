This Vancouver Spot Has Sangria Kits For Your At Home Happy Hours

Anytime is a good time for sangria!

Fable Diner is now offering sangria kits for pick-up, so you can get all the ingredients you need to take home, mix and enjoy.

The $50 kit includes a bottle of Stone Road red or white wine, a mini bottle of Grand Marnier liqueur, a bottle of Fable fresh fruit juice (orange, cranberry and blueberry mix) and fresh citrus fruit (oranges, lemons, limes) to top it off.

Of course, the popular eatery has a plethora of food options available for pick-up or delivery too. They have a selection of breakfast offerings (pulled pork pancakes, bennies and steak & eggs).

Or try one of their drool-worthy burgers, like their buttermilk spiced fried chicken burger or the grilled cheezus.

Sangria Kits from Fable Diner

When: Available now

Where: Pick up at 151 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $50

