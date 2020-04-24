Trattoria Has Just Unveiled A Take Out Menu For Pasta Lovers

Trattoria is back! The Kitsilano and Burnaby locations are re-opening with an all-new take out menu for customers to enjoy in the comfort of their home.
It includes their homestyle Italian pastas and pizzas, as well as half-price bottles of wine for either contact-less take out or delivery through DoorDash (free local delivery on orders over $10).
Most of their dishes are meant for sharing, including their classic pasta platters, fresh Mediterranean inspired salads and forno baked thin crust pizzas. All pastas and pizzas are $15 and salads are $9.
Take advantage of 50 per cent off their bottles of red, white or rose. Or get tall cans of local craft beers from Parallel 49 for $3.25 each.
It’s available seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m.
Those who order from Trattoria can also choose to add a $10 donation to their bill. The donation will be matched by Glowbal Restaurant Group, with proceeds going to their meal delivery program supporting local charities and healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines.
Pick-up or delivery from Trattoria
When: Available now
Where: DoorDash or pick-up at their Kitsilano (1850 West 4th Ave) or Burnaby (4501 Kingsway #102) locations
