This High Tea Spot Has The Most Beautiful Mother’s Day Set For Delivery

Although Mother’s Day will likely look different for a lot of people this year as we practice social distancing—we can still spoil mom on her special day.

Neverland Tea Salon is offering a special Mother’s Day tea set that you can get delivered right to her door.

They have a variety of options to choose from, including their $40 high tea, $70 Prosecco/Rose high tea and $55 mini Prosecco/Rose high tea.

Get their regular, vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free spread.

Their regular set includes savoury bites like roast beef sandwiches, steelhead smoked salmon croissants and a green Thai curried egg salad sandwich. For sweets, they have an opera cake with strawberry buttercream and ganache, Italian cannoli with crispy raspberry and pastry cream and a vanilla cupcake with butterfly pea flower tea frosting (just to name a few).

Of course, you can’t have afternoon tea without scones and their scones are to die for. Dig into their citrus scone with devonshire cream and housemade strawberry jam.

The package also comes with one 25 gram bag of tea of your choice (they have dozens to choose from).

To order, just call them at 604-428-3066 or email them at neverlandtogo@gmail.com.

Mother’s Day tea set from Neverland Tea Salon

When: Get it for pick-up or delivery May 8th to the 11th, 2020

Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

