The only thing better than a sundae is a sundae customized to your liking. Luckily for us, Baskin Robbins is offering just that (for delivery too!)

Their DIY ice cream sundae kits are a dream come true for anyone with a sweet tooth.

They come with everything you could possibly need to build and decorate a traditional Baskin Robbins sundae in the comfort of your home.

The kits serve up to five people and includes your choice of two ice cream pints, two dry toppings, one wet topping and of course—complete with whipped cream and cherries for the top.

You Might Also Like:

Choose from a wide variety of ice cream flavours, including: peanut butter and chocolate, almond fudge, pralines n cream, rainbow sherbet, mint chocolate chip and more.

Toppings include everything from hot fudge and caramel sauce to sprinkles and Oreos.

You can get it delivered through DoorDash or pick it up from your local Baskin Robbins store.

Baskin Robbins DIY sundae kits

When: Available now

Where: For delivery through DoorDash or pick up at your local shop

For more sweet eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.