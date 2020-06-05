Uncle Tetsu’s First Vancouver Location Is Finally Open

Vancouverites looking to sink their teeth in Japanese-style cheesecakes courtesy of Uncle Tetsu, can finally do so.

The popular joint finally opened up its first Vancouver location in the heart of downtown Vancouver, on Robson Street this week.

Ever since BC got its first Uncle Tetsu location in Metropolis at Metrotown—people have been obsessed with the decadent cakes.

Their signature dessert is made up of flour, eggs, cream cheese, sugar, baking powder, honey, butter and milk.

Besides the fluffy cheesecakes, the eatery also whips up a bunch of other incredible desserts—including Rusks and Honey Madeleines that are to die for.

Uncle Tetsu Vancouver location

When: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends

Where: 1151 Robson Street

