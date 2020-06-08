Bella Gelateria Is Opening A New Location In Metropolis at Metrotown Mall

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream (or gelato, in this case). One of Vancouver’s top gelato purveyors is expanding into Burnaby.

Bella Gelateria has a new location in the works at Metropolis at Metrotown.

The award winning shop has a plethora of delicious flavours to choose from, including:

Amarena Cherry

Black Sesame

Buko Pandan

Chocolate Belgian Brownie

Earl Grey Tea

Espresso with Chocolate Bark

Essex

Fior di Latte

Hazelnut

London Fog

Mint Chocolate Chip

Nutella

Matcha Green Tea

Salted Caramel

Thai Coconut Milk

Burnt Caramel

You Might Also Like:

That’s just a few of their year-round gelatos. Plus, they’ve also got some others that come out on a seasonal basis:

Banshee

Chocolate Guinness Gelato

Amarula Cheesecake

Vietnamese Coffee

Black Carrot

The new location is coming soon and we’re certain the dessert shop will be a huge hit and a great addition to the mall.

Bella Gelateria’s New Location

When: Opening soon (exact date TBA)

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

For more sweet treats, check out our Food section.