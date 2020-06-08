Bella Gelateria Is Opening A New Location In Metropolis at Metrotown Mall

Meagan Gill | June 8, 2020
Food
Bella Gelateria
Photos: Bella Gelateria

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream (or gelato, in this case). One of Vancouver’s top gelato purveyors is expanding into Burnaby.

Bella Gelateria has a new location in the works at Metropolis at Metrotown.

The award winning shop has a plethora of delicious flavours to choose from, including:

  • Amarena Cherry
  • Black Sesame
  • Buko Pandan
  • Chocolate Belgian Brownie
  • Earl Grey Tea
  • Espresso with Chocolate Bark
  • Essex
  • Fior di Latte
  • Hazelnut
  • London Fog
  • Mint Chocolate Chip
  • Nutella
  • Matcha Green Tea
  • Salted Caramel
  • Thai Coconut Milk
  • Burnt Caramel

That’s just a few of their year-round gelatos. Plus, they’ve also got some others that come out on a seasonal basis:

  • Banshee
  • Chocolate Guinness Gelato
  • Amarula Cheesecake
  • Vietnamese Coffee
  • Black Carrot

The new location is coming soon and we’re certain the dessert shop will be a huge hit and a great addition to the mall.

Our new shop coming soon at Metrotown!

Bella Gelateria’s New Location

When: Opening soon (exact date TBA)
Where: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

