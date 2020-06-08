Bella Gelateria Is Opening A New Location In Metropolis at Metrotown Mall

Food
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream (or gelato, in this case). One of Vancouver’s top gelato purveyors is expanding into Burnaby.
Bella Gelateria has a new location in the works at Metropolis at Metrotown.
The award winning shop has a plethora of delicious flavours to choose from, including:
- Amarena Cherry
- Black Sesame
- Buko Pandan
- Chocolate Belgian Brownie
- Earl Grey Tea
- Espresso with Chocolate Bark
- Essex
- Fior di Latte
- Hazelnut
- London Fog
- Mint Chocolate Chip
- Nutella
- Matcha Green Tea
- Salted Caramel
- Thai Coconut Milk
- Burnt Caramel
You Might Also Like:
- These S’mores Buns Will Make You Feel Like You’re Camping All The Time
- This Spot Is Your One Stop Shop For Filipino Desserts & They Deliver
That’s just a few of their year-round gelatos. Plus, they’ve also got some others that come out on a seasonal basis:
- Banshee
- Chocolate Guinness Gelato
- Amarula Cheesecake
- Vietnamese Coffee
- Black Carrot
The new location is coming soon and we’re certain the dessert shop will be a huge hit and a great addition to the mall.
Bella Gelateria’s New Location
When: Opening soon (exact date TBA)
Where: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby
For more sweet treats, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.