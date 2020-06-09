Local Movie Theatre Company Is Opening 3 Cinemas This Weekend

Soon, a local movie theatre chain is reopening three locations for you to enjoy the cinema again. Hollywood 3 Cinemas is welcoming customers back Friday, but with new rules in place.

“We will be one of the first indoor theatres to open in Canada since theatres were closed due to Covid-19 in March,” states the movie theatre’s Facebook page.

WorkSafeBC have given them the green light to open in Surrey, Pitt Meadows and Duncan, as long as there are 50 people or less in the theatre.

That means customers will sit at least three seats apart, unless they live in the same household. Employees will also wear masks and gloves and there will be plexiglass set up at each counter.

The theatre is asking customers to pay with a debit or credit card, so they can be reached in case there is an outbreak.

Hollywood 3 Cinemas will have nightly showings of E.T. and matinees of Trolls World Tour for $5 a ticket, before newer films can be shown again.

