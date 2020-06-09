Stanley Park Is Officially Reopening To Cars, But With Smaller Lanes

Stanley Park is reopening to vehicles, but you may not see as many going through as before. The park passed a motion to lessen vehicle traffic by creating smaller lanes.

The park board is temporarily installing separated lanes for cyclists amid the pandemic, with physical barriers along the two-lane road.

“This is a temporary measure and it’s aimed at the busy local summer season to provide the space and more opportunity for the health, wellness and social connectedness,” said Dave Hutch, the park board’s director of planning and park development, Monday.

Vehicles will still be able to pass slower cars, as there will be wider sections of the road at some spots.

There will still be access to parking lots and cars will be able to make turns at intersections.

Although this is a temporary move, the separate bike lanes could eventually become a permanent traffic plan.

The park board originally closed Stanley Park Drive to vehicles back in April to deter too many visitors amid the pandemic.

