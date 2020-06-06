It’s time to get those hiking boots ready. North Vancouver’s Grouse Grind trail officially re-opens ahead of the summer this month.

Metro Vancouver revealed Grouse Mountain resort and the grind will reopen to the public on June 22.

Nature’s Stairmaster will be open from 6:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on its first day of the season.

RELATED: How To Hike & Camp Responsibly in British Columbia This Summer

The #GrouseGrind Trail is slated to reopen on Mon. Jun. 22, the same day as @grousemountain reopens the Skyride & mountaintop facilities. Expect reduced capacity. If using Skyride, reserve in advance. https://t.co/dp1ZVhLMVJ pic.twitter.com/g7cIkAPLue — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) June 5, 2020

COVID-19

Amid the pandemic, Metro Vancouver is warning visitors to be prepared for a different hiking experience this season. Among others, here are new and notable guidelines for 2020:

Stay home if you have cold or flu symptoms

Keep a physical distance of at least two metres from others as much as possible

Stay to the right when on the trail and Pass on the left

Cover coughs and sneezes

Skyride

If you plan on using the Skyride, you must reserve a slot ahead of time online. Grouse Mountain states they will share their new online booking system in the coming weeks.

Skyride capacity will be reduced by 70% to allow for physical distancing.

In addition, there will be mandatory use of face masks while boarding, travelling on and disembarking from the Skyride. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mask, however there will be masks available if needed.

Guests will also be required to undergo temperature screening prior to boarding for both uphill and downhill travel.

Grouse Grind

The 2.9 km trail closes annually during the winter months due to snow and ice. However, the warmer temperatures that the city has been receiving lately make it safe for visitors to hike the popular trail on the North Shore.

Unfortunately, hikers don’t have the option to travel down the Grind by foot. The trail is so steep and narrow that downhill travel is not permitted by Metro Vancouver. The primary reason for this is safety – both yours and that of your fellow hikers.

In addition, the Grouse Grind was designed to be an upward hike and descending the trail will cause considerable damage.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.