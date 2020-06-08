Vancouver Is Considering To Permanently Limit Vehicles Access in Stanley Park

Stanley Park may see less vehicles coming through, as the Vancouver Park Board considers a motion to lessen traffic.

The board is set to look at the motion Monday night, which was introduced by commissioners John Irwin and Stuart Mackinnon.

This means the board will look at reducing Stanley Park Drive to a single lane, as well as explore green transportation options through the park.

The park board had originally closed off vehicle traffic around Stanley Park in April, to discourage people from visiting during the pandemic.

Since then, there have been more cyclists in the area than ever, Irwin told CBC. Irwin said he hopes to have at least one lane dedicated to cyclists, using a solid barrier.

Irwin is also asking the board to consider adding bus or shuttles for people with mobility issues to access the park and its facilities.

If the board passes the notion Monday night, it may take several months for the plan to come into action. And once a plan is made, it will need to be passed by another vote.

