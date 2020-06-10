B.C. Has Provided Hollywood The Green Light To Begin Filming Here Again

International movie producers may be returning to the province soon, as B.C. has given them the green light for filming.

WorkSafeBC released its guidelines on Friday about how film and TV production can safely recommence in the province.

Those guidelines include the usuals like physical distancing, enhanced cleaning measures and adding hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the work site.

The organization is also encouraging staff to work remotely whenever possible. That could include doing things like emailing scripts and schedules, along with holding remote auditions.

However, those coming into the province must still quarantine for 14 days before beginning work.

B.C. Premiere John Horgan had previously said, “Hollywood is looking,” at the way the province has been proactive in flattening the curve.

The industry group, Creative BC, said film and TV productions contribute about $3.4 billion to the provincial economy each year.

So, as filming in B.C. returns, we may see movie stars back in the area soon.

