B.C. Could Emerge As Top Film Location, As Premier Said “Hollywood Is Looking”

While B.C. is focusing on the here and now, the film industry is keeping its eyes on us for future productions.

According to B.C. premier John Horgan, “Hollywood is looking.”

During a press conference, Thursday, Horgan said U.S. film producers are paying close attention as to how the province handles COVID-19.

And by seeing how well B.C. is doing at flattening the curve, it may mean that once life returns to normal, Hollywood will come to us.

“They’ve seen that the curve is starting to bend in the right direction, they’ve seen the programs that we’re putting in place and they see an opportunity to return to British Columbia perhaps faster than they will to other parts of North America,” said Horgan.

Last year, the province’s film industry projected there would be nearly 13,000 job openings over the next decade.

The industry group, Creative BC, said film and TV productions contribute about $3.4 billion to the provincial economy each year.

“When the opportunity presents itself, British Columbians will step up and our economy will get back to a very healthy position as quickly as we can possibly do it,” said Horgan.

