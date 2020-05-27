Langley’s Iconic Gabby’s Country Cabaret Is Closing For Good

Businesses across B.C. are closing their doors due to the pandemic and joining that list is Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley.

The nightclub first closed in March, but now its owners say they are unable to reopen as restrictions are lifted.

“Today, it is with extreme sadness that we must announce the permanent closing of Gabby’s Country Cabaret at its current location,” the owners posted on Facebook. “We were one of, if not THE, longest running nightclubs in BC, so this decision is heartbreaking to ownership, our staff, the bands, and we think to all of our patrons and friends who made Gabby’s what it is.”

The Langley club has been around for the last 34 years and has acted as a filming spot for shows like Riverdale.

Although many restaurants are reopening, B.C. health officials have not given a timeline as to when bars and clubs can return.

Other Metro Vancouver spots to announce their closure include Army & Navy, which has been around for 101 years.

