Although restrictions are lifting across B.C. you may have to say goodbye to many Vancouver nightclubs.

“I don’t see a path for more than 10% of clubs surviving without some sort of assistance,” said Hospitality Vancouver Association spokesperson Laura Ballance to CTV News.

According to a new study, by the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), more than half of small businesses can’t stay afloat, without help.

And while many shops are reopening across the province, nightclubs must keep their doors shut for now, as they can’t ensure social distancing.

In fact, the owner of Cabana Lounge told The Vancouver Sun they may not open their doors again until 2021.

“The nightclub owners of Vancouver are on the same page,” he said. “We want to reopen when it’s safe for people. We also feel that we don’t deserve to have our livelihoods and businesses completely destroyed.”

The federal government introduced a subsidy, offering a 75% rent reduction from April to June. But many businesses are saying that isn’t enough – Vancouver nightclubs included.

Some places that have closed their doors permanently during the pandemic include Storm Crow Tavern and Army & Navy.

