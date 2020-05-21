Hundreds of Stores Reopen at Metropolis at Metrotown

While most stores in Metropolis at Metrotown had shut their doors over the last two months, the mall is now seeing more than 100 reopen.

The reopening comes as B.C. lifts many of its quarantine restrictions, which means people can get back to some retail therapy.

Some clothing and shoe stores you’ll see open this week include H&M, Levi’s, La Vie En Rose, Uniqlo, Aritzia, Lacoste, Nike and Foot Locker.

Other shops opening include Apple, EB Games, Shoppers Drug Mart and Toys R Us, among others.

Meanwhile, its grocery stores Superstore, T&T Market and Walmart never closed.

While Metropolis at Metrotown is open, there are several measures in place to ensure safety amid the pandemic.

There is currently no food court and common area, while guest services are closed until they install plexiglass.

There will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout the mall and enhanced cleaning measures.

From Monday to Saturday, the mall is open from 10am-9pm and 11am-7pm, Sunday.

For shopping downtown, CF Pacific Centre has also reopened its doors.

