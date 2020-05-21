Starbucks Just Released a New Summer Menu as Stores Reopen Across Vancouver

Just in time for Starbucks to reopen its stores across Vancouver, the coffee joint is introducing its new summer menu.

The new Starbucks menu features frappuccinos, refreshers, new iced drinks and snacks.

There’s several drinks returning to the menu this year, including the S’mores Frappuccino and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino.

And there’s a reason these are returning. The S’mores Frappuccino, for example, layers marshmallow-infused whipped cream, with chocolate sauce, vanilla, coffee and milk. The campfire creation is then topped with a graham cracker crumble.

You can also grab some favourites from last year, like the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refreshers and Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refreshers.

And then there’s a few options that were big hits when first released in the spring. Made with coconut milk, Starbucks describes these options as “creamy goodness.” Those drinks are the new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink and Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink.

Starbucks’ new menu also includes a Beyond Meat Cheddar and Egg Breakfast Sandwich as well as a Spinach, Feta & Cage-Free Egg White Wrap.

But remember before you step in, Starbucks is asking that you wear a mask.

