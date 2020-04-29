Starbucks Is Reopening Locations Across Vancouver This Week

As B.C. prepares to start lifting quarantine restrictions, Starbucks will reopen many of its Canadian locations.

The company will start with reopening shops for take-out, delivery and pick-up only services by end of May.

“A lot has changed over the last six weeks,” said Lori Digulla, president of Starbucks Canada, in an open letter. “As we enter this new phase, we know that we can evolve how we serve our customers as restrictions begin to lift and we are ready to continue to be fluid in how we serve our communities.”

The company will then start to expand services to curb-side pickup or walk-in orders. For employees, they will conduct “wellness checks,” which include checking their temperatures, before every shift.

Starbucks staff will also have to wear face masks while they work and practice physical distancing. Additionally, they must ensure everything is regularly sanitized.

The company may also install plexiglass shields at the sales counter. This comes after Starbucks removed seating from the store last month and closed many locations.

