Superstore Is Extending Its Grocery Store Hours Across Canada

The Real Canadian Superstore announced it is extending its hours to make shopping easier.

The grocery store will now be open from 8 am to 10 pm at most of its locations.

Meanwhile, the store will still dedicate its first hour, from 7-8 am everyday, to seniors and those who need special assistance.

Superstore is still asking the public to remember social distancing, while inside, and to buy what you need.

You can find a location close to you through the store’s website.

Recently, some liquor stores in B.C. have also extended their hours because of the high demand.

