Metro Vancouver Has Seen A Big Drop In Waste Since The Pandemic

With quarantine measures set in place, Metro Vancouver has seen a big drop in waste over the last month.

Compared to this time last year, the city has seen 10% less waste since March 20th – when people began staying home.

There has been more traffic at transfer sites, while residential garbage is up. But commercial waste is down by up to 25%, said Paul Henderson, general manager of solid waste services with Metro Vancouver. And that number brings the total average down significantly.

“Definitely, all of us are thinking about how we can translate what’s happening now in all of the areas we’re looking to improve the environment, reduce the impact on the environment — how can we see what’s happening now and extend that past the pandemic,” he said to CBC News.

Many recycling plants had closed down early on in the pandemic, meaning changes were made at transfer sites instead.

And in the last month, there have been many more visits added to the average 700,000 trips made per year.

While residential waste is up, this may be partially due to the number of disposable masks and latex gloves that the public is using.

