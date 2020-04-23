Vancouver Is Backtracking On Its Zero Waste Plan Amid Pandemic

Although Vancouver has prided itself on its zero waste efforts, the city is backtracking on it during the pandemic.

The City of Vancouver is now asking the public to donate single-use items to help those in the Downtown Eastside.

RELATED: 28 People Test Positive For COVID-19 At Outbreak In East Vancouver

Give a Hand Vancouver is one of the city’s newest initiatives to help people with items like sanitizer and soap.

But now, they’re asking for take-out containers, disposable cutlery and other items. This is to help provide low-cost meals in a hygienic and safe way for those who need it.

“We acknowledge that our request for take-out containers and bottled water may seem counter-intuitive for a city who has championed zero waste policies,” said city manager Sadhu Johnston. “However, our priority during these extraordinary times is doing what we can to keep our residents healthy and safe.”

The request is contrary to the city’s 2040 plan to reduce waste. It started with banning foam cups and takeout containers, January 1, 2020.

The next stage of the plan was set for April 22, where a ban on plastic straws would come into effect. Vancouver would then continue to work on this goal through various stages until 2040.

However, during this unprecedented time, Johnston said, “The City is focused on protecting our residents and ensuring that our most vulnerable populations have access to the services they need.”

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.