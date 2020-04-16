After Sales Surge, B.C. Liquor Stores Are Extending Their Hours

With alcohol sales surging during the pandemic, retail liquor stores can now extend their hours.

The provincial government said, Wednesday, that stores may now open as early as 7 am and close at 11 pm.

The new ruling provides more options for physical distancing – particularly for seniors and immune-compromised people.

“These time-limited measures should provide seniors and immuno-compromised populations the opportunity to buy liquor during early shopping hours already being provided by other retailers, such as grocery stores,” read a B.C. government release.

Last month, however, BC Liquor Stores had reduced their services and closed on Sundays.

But extended hours means there may be fewer shoppers in a store at any given time. The policy is now in effect until July 15, 2020 and includes private shops.

People can also buy alcohol through delivery as many breweries and restaurants are offering alcohol you can order online.

