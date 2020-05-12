As Starbucks Reopens, Customers Will Have To Wear A Mask Before Entering

Starbucks is one of the many businesses to soon reopen in Vancouver, but before you can step in for a latte, you’ll have to put on a mask.

The coffee chain will start asking customers to wear a face covering before entering, to ensure safety for both customers and employees.

RELATED: Should The Canada-U.S. Border Closure Deal (Expiring This Month) Be Extended?

This new mandate is on top of the other measures the brand has put in place.

“The company’s guiding principle from the beginning has been to prioritize partner (employee) and customer safety, based on facts and science, and communicated with transparency,” the company said in a release.

After closing for several weeks, Starbucks announced it is reopening many of its shops by end of May. They still won’t have tables though, as orders will be for pick-up only.

This is one of a few businesses to require customers to wear masks, including Whole Food and T&T Supermarket.

For more local places to eat, head to our Food section.