VanDusen Botanical Garden’s Magical Laburnum Walk Is In Full Bloom

Experience the serene Laburnum Walk at VanDusen Botanical Garden while it’s in full bloom.

The beautiful blooms don’t last very long—so you should plan to visit sooner rather than later.

This is the perfect time of year to visit the garden, with both the Laburnum and Rhododendron in full bloom and a plethora of other blooms on the way (including the beautiful blue poppy).

VanDusen is only offering tickets online, with designated entry times to monitor garden capacity.

You Might Also Like:

They’re also taking several safety measures to ensure visitors are adhering to physical distancing guidelines and keeping a minimum 2-metre distance from each other:

Tickets will only be available online to reduce interaction between visitors and staff

No rental viewings, small weddings, or photoshoots will be available for booking at this time

The gift shop, Truffles Cafè, Education Centre washrooms and Floral Hall will remain closed. There will be no events, guided tours or programs held on site at this time

The Visitor Centre washrooms will be open with increased cleaning and there’s two portable washrooms with hand sanitizer and hand washing stations at the maze and the upper lawn area

Passes and coupons such as the Tourism Challenge or Privilege Pass, complimentary passes, and VanPass will not be accepted at this time in order to best manage capacity

Laburnum Walk at VanDusen Botanical Garden

Where: 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $5.75 to $11.50

For more things to do in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.