Apple Is Reopening Stores Across B.C. This Week & Face Masks Will Be Mandatory

Apple stores are reopening across B.C. this month, so you can still get your tech fix in, amid the pandemic.

The computer company made the announcement Sunday, saying nearly 100 of its locations will open Wednesday, May 20th.

Here’s each B.C. mall where you can find the store reopening:

Metropolis at Metrotown

Coquitlam Centre

Richmond Centre

Guildford Town Centre

Oakridge Centre

CF Pacific Centre

However, there will be measures in place to ensure safety, like asking customers to wear face coverings before they enter.

“In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service,” reads the company’s open letter.

Other steps they’re putting in place include temperature checks and deep cleanings throughout the day.

And at many stores, there will be curb-side pickup and drop offs. Apple is among many stores reopening its doors, as provinces ease quarantine restrictions.

Aritzia, Nordstrom and Sport Chek are some stores that are also reopening soon.

So, will you be out shopping this month?

