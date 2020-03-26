Canadian Travellers Who Don’t Self-Quarantine May Face Fines or Jail Time

Travellers who don’t self-quarantine upon returning to Canada may face hefty consequences.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it will be mandatory for people who have recently travelled to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

RELATED: B.C. Government Announced Moratorium on Evictions & Extra Help for Renters

He made it clear that travellers must not go grocery shopping on the way home or visit with family.

They must “go home and stay home,” he said Thursday.

Under the Quarantine Act, anyone who disregards the new law will face fines or even jail time. And they’re not modest either.

It could include a fine of up to $750,000 and six months in jail, according to Health Minister Patty Hajdu’s office.

“People are not understanding that this 14 days is absolutely essential to protect the health of their fellow Canadians,” said Hajdu to CTV News.

Trudeau explained there would be measures in place to ensure people follow the rules. That could include check-ins during the two-week period.

“We all have a role to play,” he said.

As Canada reaches more than 3,500 cases, the government is urging Canadians to stay home. Businesses, along with many public services have also shut down.

