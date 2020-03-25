The B.C. Government is introducing a moratorium on evictions as well as extra funds for renters.

Premier John Horgan said, Wednesday, the government will give up to $500 each month for the next three months, to renters. These funds will be available to low and moderate income earners who have lost their job or have been affected by COVID-19.

“We have never been on this road before,” said Horgan. “This is a start. There’s much more to do, but we have to take each day as they arrive.”

The rental rebates will be available soon and will be given directly to landlords through BC Housing.

And while Horgan acknowledged $500 may not be enough to pay the rent, he said it adds up, when you combine the federal government’s Emergency Response Benefit, the $1,000 from the provincial government and other benefits currently on offer.

The province is also imposing a moratorium on residential evictions. In addition, there will be a B.C.-wide freeze on rental increases.

The funds provided are part of the government’s $5 billion aid program, originally announced, Monday.

