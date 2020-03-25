Canada Ups its Emergency Benefits, Offering $2,000 per Person

The Canadian government announced those affected by COVID-19 will receive $2,000 a month for the next four months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is creating a new aid called the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. This benefit combines two previously existing support systems to give this new amount.

This will apply to those who have lost their job or are unable to work (even if self-employed) during COVID-19. Trudeau said they are working hard to get the application process ready, and have deployed thousands of civil servants to work on getting it done.

He said this application may be available to the public by April 6, 2020.

After applying, Canadians can expect to receive funds within 10 days. However, many still worry this will be too late, as rent day will come up before they receive funds.

So far, about a million people have applied for Employment Insurance.

