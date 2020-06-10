Surrey Reveals Reopening Schedules For Beaches, Outdoor Pools and Spray Parks

The City of Surrey is beginning to reopen many of its outdoor areas like parks, beaches and pools, but they will do so incrementally.
This is to ensure new protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic are in place, to ensure safety.
“With the ongoing pandemic, we have made some adjustments to ensure for health and safety, and you can help us by observing physical distancing and bringing your own hand sanitizer with you,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.
So, here’s what will be open in Surrey and when you can expect to go:
June 15
Spray parks at:
- Bear Creek Park
- Fleetwood Park
- South Surrey Athletic Park
- Cloverdale Athletic Park
- Unwin Park, Erma Stephenson Park
- Goldstone Park
- Newton Athletic Park
- Bridgeview Park
- Hazelgrove Park.
June 27
Outdoor pools at:
- Kwantlen Park
- Bear Creek Park
- Hjorth Road Park
- Greenaway Park
- Crescent Beach Lifeguarding services begin
July 4
Outdoor pools at:
- Sunnyside Park
- Unwin Park
- Port Kells Park
- Holly Park
The city is reminding people to stay home if you have any symptoms.
Vancouver may still open its public pools this summer, but a date has yet to be set. In the meantime, there are many provincial parks now welcoming visitors again.
