Surrey Reveals Reopening Schedules For Beaches, Outdoor Pools and Spray Parks

The City of Surrey is beginning to reopen many of its outdoor areas like parks, beaches and pools, but they will do so incrementally.

This is to ensure new protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic are in place, to ensure safety.

“With the ongoing pandemic, we have made some adjustments to ensure for health and safety, and you can help us by observing physical distancing and bringing your own hand sanitizer with you,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.

So, here’s what will be open in Surrey and when you can expect to go:

June 15

Spray parks at:

Bear Creek Park

Fleetwood Park

South Surrey Athletic Park

Cloverdale Athletic Park

Unwin Park, Erma Stephenson Park

Goldstone Park

Newton Athletic Park

Bridgeview Park

Hazelgrove Park.

June 27

Outdoor pools at:

Kwantlen Park

Bear Creek Park

Hjorth Road Park

Greenaway Park

Crescent Beach Lifeguarding services begin

July 4

Outdoor pools at:

Sunnyside Park

Unwin Park

Port Kells Park

Holly Park

The city is reminding people to stay home if you have any symptoms.

Vancouver may still open its public pools this summer, but a date has yet to be set. In the meantime, there are many provincial parks now welcoming visitors again.

