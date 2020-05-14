Vancouver Might Reopen Outdoor Pools In Time For Summer

While you won’t be able to swim in public pools by this weekend, they may open up in time for summer.

The Vancouver Park Board has delayed opening its five outdoor pools and will not immediately provide lifeguards at beaches.

RELATED: You May Soon Be Able To Drink Legally At The Beach

“The impacts of COVID-19 on our daily life and recreation habits have been difficult for many in our community and we understand this is not welcome news for Vancouver, but public safety is our top priority and unfortunately we are not in a position to open this weekend,” said Daisy Chin, Director of Recreation for the Vancouver Park Board.

Before pools can reopen, the Park Board must wait on operating guidelines from Lifesaving Society Canada.

This guideline will help provide new procedures to ensure safety for swimmers, during the pandemic. The Park Board is expecting it to be ready by the end of May.

“Once a feasible revised operating plan is developed and approved, the Park Board will move swiftly to hire and train staff and ready outdoor pool facilities,” reads a news release.

Vancouver beaches are still open, but they will not have lifeguards on duty.

While going out to parks and beaches is allowed, health officials warn that it’s best to avoid busy areas.

Just last weekend, park rangers gave out almost 1,900 warnings for those not complying with social distancing.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.